Vera Pauw names 23-player Ireland squad for Women's World Cup

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her 23-player squad for next month's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Vera Pauw names 23-player Ireland squad for Women's World Cup

BIG CALLS: Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her World Cup squad. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 10:13
TJ Galvin

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her 23-player squad for next month's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

As anticipated, defenders Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell miss out due to injury. Manchester United defender Mannion had a brace removed from her knee on Monday having tweaked ligaments during club training last month.

Campbell's long throw was an important weapon in the qualifying campaign but she has failed to recover from injury in time. 

Campbell withdrew from Ireland's double-header against the USA in April and failed to feature in any of Liverpool's final six games.

West Ham United's Izzy Atkinson is a surprise inclusion in defence having performed well against Zambia last week.

Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan misses out despite making her Ireland comeback in the recent friendly win over Zambia.

Jamie Finn is another surprise exclusion having featured heavily in the qualification campaign. She is expected to be listed as one of three players on standby, however, along with goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse.

Pauw can swap out a potentially injured player before their opening World Cup fixture, against co-tournament hosts, Australia, in Sydney on July 20.

Republic of Ireland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Unattached).

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Aine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham), Heather Payne (Florida State University).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Unattached), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers).

More to follow

More in this section

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Mannion, Campbell to miss out on World Cup squad
Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2014 - Group D - England v Italy - Italy Training and Press Conference - Arena da Amazonia Andrea Pirlo named coach at relegated Sampdoria
Carlo Ancelotti file photo Carlo Ancelotti and Everton settle contract dispute
#Womens World Cup 2023#Republic of Ireland WNT
<p>NEW BID: West Ham United's Declan Rice is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Manchester City. Pic: PA</p>

Arsenal submit new £105m bid for West Ham's Declan Rice

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd