Vera Pauw names 23-player Ireland squad for Women's World Cup

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her 23-player squad for next month's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
As anticipated, defenders Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell miss out due to injury. Manchester United defender Mannion had a brace removed from her knee on Monday having tweaked ligaments during club training last month.
Campbell's long throw was an important weapon in the qualifying campaign but she has failed to recover from injury in time.
Campbell withdrew from Ireland's double-header against the USA in April and failed to feature in any of Liverpool's final six games.
West Ham United's Izzy Atkinson is a surprise inclusion in defence having performed well against Zambia last week.
Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan misses out despite making her Ireland comeback in the recent friendly win over Zambia.
Jamie Finn is another surprise exclusion having featured heavily in the qualification campaign. She is expected to be listed as one of three players on standby, however, along with goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse.
Pauw can swap out a potentially injured player before their opening World Cup fixture, against co-tournament hosts, Australia, in Sydney on July 20.
Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Unattached).
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Aine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham), Heather Payne (Florida State University).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Unattached), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).
Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers).