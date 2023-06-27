England Under-21s could make changes but keen to continue momentum

Up next for Lee Carsley’s side come Germany, who are in danger of getting dumped out of the competition.
England Under-21s could make changes but keen to continue momentum
Lee Carsley has hinted at changes against Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 18:25
PA

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley could make changes for their final UEFA Under-21 Championship group game against Germany but is keen to keep the momentum going in preparation for the quarter-finals.

The Young Lions secured their passage through to last eight with a game to spare following their 2-0 victory over Israel on Sunday thanks to goals in either half from Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe.

Up next for Carsley’s side come Germany, who are in danger of getting dumped out of the competition following their 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic.

Carsley told UEFA.com: “I think it is important we keep that momentum going, that’s a big thing for us.

“Managing the yellow card situation as well, managing the recovery of players. These players are used to getting more recovery time in between and the last thing we want to do is put them at risk injury-wise.”

Carsley hinted at the possibility of changing things around for the clash with Germany to try and make the whole squad feel a part of the journey whilst acknowledging England’s poor history in the tournament.

He continued: “I made the lads aware before the tournament that we have not got a great record here.

“So them showing they can consistently do it and keep winning, pushing each other and showing how important everybody is.

“We’ve got a highly motivated squad of players but now it is important that they all feel part of it and that they all get game time so it’s good that we have put ourselves in the position that we have going into the Germany game.”

