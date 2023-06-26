Stephen Ward appointed Director of Football at Solihull Moors

"I am delighted to be here and get started in the role at Moors,” said Ward.
DIRECTOR OF FOOTBALL: Stephen Ward. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 14:28
Andrew Horgan

Former Republic Ireland international Stephen Ward has been appointed the Director of Football at Solihull Moors.

The Dublin native was most recently assistant manager at National League North side Brackley Town and he will now be looking after football operations at the ARMCO Arena.

The 37-year-old is currently undertaking a MSC Degree in Sporting Directorship through the Global Institute of Sport.

“First of all, I am delighted to be here and get started in the role at Moors,” Ward told the club's official website.

“After meeting the Chairman, I was firstly very impressed by him and his vision for the Club, along with the clear ambition to progress and achieve Football League status. I was impressed by the set up both at the stadium and the training ground in Studley, as well as the Club’s ambition to be the best both on and off the pitch.

James McClean, Robbie Brady and Stephen Ward celebrate after Ireland's win over Italy in Lille. Photo by David Maher / Sportsfile
James McClean, Robbie Brady and Stephen Ward celebrate after Ireland's win over Italy in Lille. Photo by David Maher / Sportsfile

“The Club’s desire to be a first in class Community Club is one which resonates with me, as does its continuing aim to connect with the Community. I hope to further this by strengthening the existing ties we have with Midlands based sides at both a professional and grass roots level.

“The Club has established a viable pathway to its First Team through the Elite Academy whose success is no more apparent than by several of its graduates making their professional debuts last season.

“I will use the knowledge that I have gained through my 20-year career, playing at the top level to help the Club move forward in its aspirations both on and off the pitch.”

Moors Chairman, Darryl Eales added; “I’m delighted to welcome Stephen to Moors and believe we are fortunate to have an individual of his calibre in the newly created role of Director of Football.

“Alongside Stephen, we will appoint a Head Coach in the near future and, in the interim, James Quinn will welcome the players back to pre-season training.

“Stephen’s appointment is part of our programme of continuous improvement and he will oversee all our football activities. He buys in to Moors community club mentality and our ambition to try and achieve Football League status.

Robbie Keane appointed head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv

“Stephen will bring the highest standards of professionalism and work ethic to the club. His appointment compliments our extra investment in recruitment, led by Joe Taylor, our launching of our Young Player Programme and our desire to develop an excellent pathway for home grown players and our plan to develop much closer relationships with local clubs.

“Stephen is intelligent, articulate, well connected and well liked in the game and I look forward immensely to working with him.”

