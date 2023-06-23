United States to host first 32-team Club World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the 32-team tournament on the eve of the 2022 World Cup final.
United States to host first 32-team Club World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced plans for a new 32-team Club World Cup last December (Nick Potts/PA)
Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 16:48
Jamie Gardner

The United States will host FIFA’s new, expanded Club World Cup in 2025, football’s global governing body has announced.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the 32-team tournament on the eve of the 2022 World Cup final.

It is set to feature 12 European clubs, including the last three Champions League winners Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The USA will co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

The dates for the new tournament have not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to fill the summertime slot left open by the now-defunct Confederations Cup.

The European Club Association has backed the plans but the World Leagues Forum expressed concern over the “unilateral” decision of FIFA to place the new event in the calendar.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament,” said Infantino.

The formal launch of the bidding process for the 2030 World Cup has been delayed, with the bidding regulations now not being presented for approval until the next FIFA Council meeting in September or October.

The appointment of the hosts by the FIFA Congress has also now been delayed until the final quarter of next year.

More in this section

Derry City v Shelbourne - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Mayo FC set to join the League of Ireland
Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester United to lodge third Mason Mount bid and hopeful of striking deal
Everton v Watford - Premier League - Goodison Park Bill Kenwright to stay on as Everton chairman despite supporter protests
FIFAPlace: UK
<p>IN GOOD KOMPANY: Burnley have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Dara O’Shea from West Bromwich Albion. Pic Credit: Burnley.</p>

Dara O'Shea officially joins Burnley on a four-year deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd