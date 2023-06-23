Mayo FC set to join the League of Ireland

The Mayo Football League (MFL) look set to form a full League of Ireland club for the first time in its history.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has formally granted approval for the formation of Mayo FC for the 2023/24 season reports The Mayo News.

The newly formed team is to be officially launched next Monday June 26 with the Mayo League hosting a press conference in Breaffy House Hotel.

It is understood that the MFL and the FAI have formally agreed a five-year plan which could see an adult team competing in the League of Ireland (LOI) as early as 2026.

The first year plan will see Mayo FC enter an Under-14 and Under-15 boys team for the 2024 season as well as an Under-17 girls team.

In 2025 it aims to have boys teams at Under-14, Under-15 and Under-17 levels in the LOI.

They plan to have an Under-19 boys team by 2026 with an adult team competing in the LOI in the same year.

Negotiations between the FAI and the Mayo Football League have been ongoing for several months and it is believed that Mayo Football League Officials met with representatives from Kerry FC who established a full LOI club last year.

This would be the biggest development in the history of Mayo soccer and a major step forward for underage soccer in the country which currently sees young players travelling to Sligo Rovers and Galway United to compete at higher levels.