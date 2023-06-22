Manchester City will bid for Declan Rice in push to beat Arsenal to signing

Arsenal still confident and planning third offer for midfielder
Manchester City will bid for Declan Rice in push to beat Arsenal to signing

TUG OF WAR? Declan Rice. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 14:52
 Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City have decided to bid for Declan Rice and will rival Arsenal in pushing to sign the midfielder from West Ham. City have been in contact with West Ham and the player’s representatives and believe Rice would be willing to join them if a deal can be struck.

Arsenal are planning a third offer for Rice after a second bid, which fell short of the minimum £100m asking price, was rejected on Tuesday. The offer was of £75m plus £15m in add-ons which West Ham believe will be difficult to achieve.

City are losing Ilkay Gündogan to Barcelona on a free and although they have agreed a deal to buy Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25m plus £5m in add-ons they want to further strengthen in midfield.

Arsenal remain confident of winning the race for Rice, for whom there has been no approach from Manchester United. Arsenal are also working on a deal for the Ajax defender Jurriën Timber. 

The 22-year-old Netherlands international is keen on the move and an agreement on personal terms is close. Negotiations between the clubs would follow.

Guardian

