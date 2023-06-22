Manchester City will bid for Declan Rice in push to beat Arsenal to signing

Manchester City have decided to bid for Declan Rice and will rival Arsenal in pushing to sign the midfielder from West Ham. City have been in contact with West Ham and the player’s representatives and believe Rice would be willing to join them if a deal can be struck.

Arsenal are planning a third offer for Rice after a second bid, which fell short of the minimum £100m asking price, was rejected on Tuesday. The offer was of £75m plus £15m in add-ons which West Ham believe will be difficult to achieve.