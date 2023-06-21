Crystal Palace reject seven-figure bid from French side for Cork native Jake O’Brien

It is understood that another increased bid is expected to be made for the former Cork City defender who is interested in making a move.
ON THE MOVE?: Jake O'Brien with his nephew. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 19:11
Andrew Horgan

Crystal Palace have rejected a seven-figure bid from French side Troyes for Cork native Jake O’Brien.

The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park and Palace will face losing him for a cut-price fee should they fail to extend his stay beyond next summer.

Troyes, who were relegated from Ligue1 last season after finishing 19th, are believed to have made an offer of £1.25 million which the Premier League club have turned down.

Ireland international Dara O'Shea on brink of Burnley move 

It is understood that another increased bid is expected to be made for the former Cork City defender who is interested in making a move.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international spent last season on loan at R.W.D Molenbeek and excelled in Belgium, making 31 appearances in all competitions as Molenbeek won promotion to the first division.

Bristol City, who are also keen on securing a deal for Jason Knight, have also made a bid for O'Brien after failing in their attempt to sign him in January.

