Ireland international Dara O'Shea on brink of Burnley move 

West Brom leading figure O'Shea looks set for a medical at newly-promoted Burnley later this week. 
ON THE MOVE: Dara O'Shea of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying group B match between Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 15:47
Shane Donovan

Ireland international Dara O'Shea looks set to be plying his trade in the Premier League with Burnley come the start of the 2023/24 campaign. 

O'Shea, 24, has excelled at West Brom over the last number of seasons, captaining the side on multiple occasions. 

O'Shea's Championship form looks set to land him a promotion to the top tier of the English football pyramid, with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany moving quickly to secure the Dubliner's talents ahead of their return to the big time. 

It is understood that centre-back O'Shea - who has two years left on his West Brom contract - will undergo a medical at Burnley on Thursday. 

The Dublin native - capped 19 times by his country - lined out alongside Wolves man Nathan Collins and John Egan of Sheffield United in the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier win over minnows Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium on Monday night. 

If O'Shea's medical passes without complication, his arrival would swell the Irish ranks at Burnley even further. Both Michael Obafemi and Josh Cullen are already on site, as is youngster Luke McNally, having returned from his successful loan spell at Coventry City.

Any prospective move would bring an end to the Irish international's eight-year spell at West Brom, whom he joined in 2015 from Dublin-based youth team St Kevin's Boys.

Meanwhile, fellow Irish international Jason Knight is likely to be the subject of another improved offer from Championship side Bristol City. 

Bristol City have seen two bids for Knight knocked back thus far, with Nigel Pearson understood to be keen on securing the 22-year-old's services from League One outfit Derby County ahead of the new campaign.

Championship-bound Ipswich Town are also said to be interested in Knight, with the midfielder set to enter the final year of his contract at Derby. 

