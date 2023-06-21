Mane grabs brace as Senegal shock Brazil 4-2

Sadio Mane scored twice to help Senegal fight back and shock Brazil 4-2 in a friendly in Lisbon on Tuesday, the five-times world champions' third loss in their last four matches.

It was the first time Brazil had lost by two goals since they were beaten 2-0 by Chile in 2015, while they had not conceded four or more in a match since they were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.