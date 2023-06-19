Katie McCabe named Arsenal Player of the Season 

Katie McCabe has won Player of the Year for the second time after a narrow supporters poll win. 
PLAYER OF THE SEASON: Ireland Captain Katie McCabe has been named Arsenal's Player of the Season Pic: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 18:24
Fiona Halligan

Katie McCabe has been awarded the 2022/23 Arsenal Women's Player of the Season. The Irish skipper won the very close supporters poll with 37% of the vote just pipping Frida Maanum by two percent. Lia Walti was third in the poll.

This is McCabe's second time winning the award having previously won in 2021 after an excellent campaign for the Gunners. This is McCabe's second award this season having won the WSL Goal of the Season for her rocket of a goal against Manchester City. She was also included in the UEFA Women's Champions League Team of the Season. 

The versatile Dubliner has played at both full-back and as winger on either flank making her indispensable to Jonas Eidevall's side in a season with injuries to key players. 

McCabe captained Arsenal for the final two months of the season when Kim Little and Leah Williamson were both sidelined due to injury.

McCabe joins her Republic of Ireland teammates for training camp at the FAI National Training Centre as they prepare for the World Cup. 

