Liam Brady set to end 35-year career as football pundit following Ireland vs Gibraltar

Liam Brady is set to end a 35-year career as a football pundit during coverage of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Gibraltar tonight.
The former Ireland great is set to step away from his RTÉ role, ending the final link to the station’s renowned ‘Panel’ of John Giles, Eamon Dunphy, Brady, and most famously chaired by the late Bill O’Herlihy.
Brady began his punditry career with ITV for the 1988 European Championships. He missed out on playing for Ireland in the finals due to injury.
He worked with BBC on the 1990 and 1994 World Cups and also worked with Channel 4 as a pundit on its Italian football coverage.
The former Arsenal star, who enjoyed seven seasons as a player in Italy, joined RTÉ’s punditry team ahead of the 1998 World Cup, striking up a instant onscreen rapport with established panelists Giles and Dunphy.
Giles left RTÉ in 2016, with Dunphy following in 2018. Now Brady’s reported exit ends the last link with what many regard to be the glory days of football punditry on the station.