Liam Brady set to end 35-year career as football pundit following Ireland vs Gibraltar

Liam Brady is set to end a 35-year career as a football pundit during coverage of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Gibraltar tonight.

The former Ireland great is set to step away from his RTÉ role, ending the final link to the station’s renowned ‘Panel’ of John Giles, Eamon Dunphy, Brady, and most famously chaired by the late Bill O’Herlihy.