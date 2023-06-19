McClean set to join select club of seven centurions 

Always committed to the Irish cause, James McClean will join a select club of seven tonight by winning his 100th cap.

Latest Ireland captain John Egan was happy to bequeath the armband to the Derryman known as ‘Jimmy’ who has not ruled out prolonging his career another three years to match 37-year-old Luca Modric.

“Physically I feel great, I don't feel I have slowed down too much,” said the left-sided teetotaller, still in prime condition from his rigorous personal fitness regime.

“If I stay injury-free and I am still enjoying it, if I continue to get picked, why not?”

Unlike Robbie Keane (146 caps), Shay Given (134), John O’Shea (118), Kevin Kilbane (110), Steve Staunton (102) and Damien Duff (100), McClean didn’t emerge through the FAI’s youth teams. He switched allegiance from Northern Ireland’s U21s.

“Representing Ireland,” he replies succinctly when asked to pick the highlight of his 11-year contribution.

“Being able to do that just once was special. I’ve never hidden the fact of how proud I am to be Irish. To be given the opportunity to step on the pitch and effect games for your country is what I’m proudest of.

“To hopefully get to 100 caps and join the illustrious names on that list will be pretty special. For my family and everyone who helped me to make that happen. It’s certainly one I’ll enjoy.”

It’s a game that droves of season-ticket holders are anticipated to skip owing to last Friday’s 2-1 loss in Greece, effectively ending automatic qualification ambitions for the Euros. The usually opinionated McClean didn’t disagree with Liam Brady’s take on the current Ireland squad being the least talented for 60 years.

“I'd be very stupid and naive to sit here and take on Liam Brady — criticising Liam Brady with the calibre of player that he was and what he was,” he stressed.

“I'm not going to do that but in terms of results-wise, there was disappointment, anger and frustration because we weren't at our best.”