Italy finish third in Nations League after beating the Netherlands

Roberto Mancini’s side, who sealed Nations League bronze for the second tournament running, made a flying start as Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi put them 2-0 up in 20 minutes.
Italy finish third in Nations League after beating the Netherlands
Italy took an early lead through Federico Dimarco in their Nations League third place play-off win against the Netherlands (Patrick Post/AP)
Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 16:54
PA

Italy beat the Netherlands 3-2 in the Nations League third-place play-off in Enschede.

Roberto Mancini’s side, who sealed Nations League bronze for the second tournament running, made a flying start as Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi put them 2-0 up in 20 minutes.

Steven Bergwijn reduced the deficit for the Netherlands midway through the second half, but Federico Chiesa struck Italy’s third four minutes later.

Georginio Wijnaldum ensured a nervy finale with the Netherlands’ second goal in the 89th minute, but it was not enough to prevent a third defeat in four games under boss Ronald Koeman, in his second stint in charge.

Croatia face Spain in the final at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam at 1945 on Sunday.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session and Press Conference Stephen Kenny 'definitely' expects to manage Ireland to Euro playoffs
Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group D - Victoria Stadium Jayce Olivero sees Gibraltar Euros tie against Republic of Ireland as ‘a final’
Stephen Kenny reacts 16/6/2023 Analysis: If Kenny has run out of road, is it time to hand the keys to Lee Carsley?
Nations LeaguePlace: UK
Gareth Southgate joked that players had been tapping each other up (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gareth Southgate advises England players not be stressed by transfer talk

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd