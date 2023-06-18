Peter Drury to replace Martin Tyler in Sky Sports' commentary box

The experienced broadcaster will continue his work for NBC.
Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 11:40
Examiner Sport

Peter Drury will replace lead football commentator Martin Tyler at Sky Sports, the company has confirmed. 

Tyler's departure from the station where he voiced the Premier League since the early 90s was announced earlier this week.

Drury is NBC's main commentator for English football and will continue to work for the US broadcaster. 

"I'm massively excited to be joining Sky's outstanding roster of commentators," Drury said on Sunday. "To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can't wait to get started."

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "We're looking forward to welcoming Peter Drury to Sky Sports. Peter's one of the game's most poetic commentators and will bring great energy and enthusiasm as well as his award-winning broadcasting experience to our unrivalled coverage of the Premier League."

Drury has over 30 years' of experience and has previously worked for the BBC, ITV, BT Sport and others. 

