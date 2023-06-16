Stephen Kenny: We committed cardinal sin with concession of second goal 

The Irish were on the back foot from the off.

Hundreds of Irish fans stuck outside the ground as the game entered the fifth minute should have spelled out the way the evening would turn.

The bad start outside the ground translated to exactly that on the pitch, with Ireland conceding inside the opening quarter of an hour.

That set the tone, and although Nathan Collins' equaliser got the boys in green back in the game, Giorgos Masouras' winner made Ireland's self-sabotage the front and centre theme.

Speaking post-match, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny made reference to the poor Irish defending against the Greek.

"We're disappointed with the performance, I think we were well in the game for all of it, but we just let ourselves down with our defending for the two goals. That was the disappointing aspect.

"In the first half, Greece were better than us. They had more control of the game, they hurt us with big switches from right to left, left to right, 40-yard switches from full-back to full-back.

"We overcompensated, gave ourselves too much to do, too much ground to make up."

Kenny was of the mind that his side started the encounter in "okay" fashion and that the 15th-minute penalty was a "harsh" call.

"We actually started okay. We got pinned in for those corner kicks and we couldn't get out, and we got through that, but just a bad goal to give away."

"It was a bit of a harsh penalty but it is what it is."

On the second-half concession, he continued: "We just committed a cardinal sin of giving that goal away four minutes into the half. Again, we got punished for poor defending there.

"We needed to get over quicker. We shouldn't have been done in the manner that we did."

"We're disappointed overall.... but all in all on the night, they were better."

Man of the match, Irish 'keeper Gavin Bazunu added: "We took too long to get into the game. We gave them too much of a foothold.

"You know we got punished early on, did well to recover and score, but it's a disappointing result."

Plans now turn to Gibraltar on Monday, with Kenny's men zero from two thus far in this qualifying campaign.