Three key battles to watch out for tonight

Callum O’Dowda v George Baldock:

Wing-back versus full-back is a clash of former Oxford United teammates and more recent Championship adversaries. English-born Baldock spoke passionately about his decision approaching 30 to declare for his late grandmother’s nation and will be tested on his eight cap by the power and pace of O’Dowda. This will be O’Dowda’s first competitive start in a defensive role following a couple of interruptions but he too must be mindful of how his marker can turn the tables. “The manager (Gus Poyet) likes his full-backs to join the attack,” said Baldock, his selection for the pre-match press conference confirmation of his inclusion.

John Egan v Giorgos Giakoumakis:

Shane Duffy’s club strife and an injury to Séamus Coleman ensure Egan maintains the captaincy and he’ll be tasked with quietening a striker unable to so far to replicate his searing club form at international level.

Initial evidence of his prolific record came in 2021 when he topped the Eredivisie goalscoring chart despite his club, VVV-Venlo, being relegated. He’s on course to claim another Golden Boot in America following a move to Atlanta from Celtic in March. Still, his meagre return of two goals for his country has raised questions about his place in Gus Poyet’s team. Egan’s job is to deepen that disparity.

Evan Ferguson v Dinos Mavropanos:

Mavropanos can empathise with fellow centre-back Harry Maguire when he comes to ridicule, for it was bad enough being tagged as an Arsenal flop before he floated an errand backpass into his own goal from 50 yards. That was for Stuttgart, where he’s attempted to rebuild his career but he’s still prone to a costly lapse.

Who better to pounce for Ireland than Ferguson, not only the best Ireland striker since Robbie Keane but one of the finest 18-year-old across the entire English Premier League? Safe with the ball in front of him but suspect when it’s in behind, Mavropanos is the weak link dangling to be exposed by Ireland.