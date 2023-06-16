Ireland face stiff test against older Ukraine

The cancellation of Tuesday's meeting with Gabon has Ireland U21s hungry for action ahead of tomorrow's friendly with Ukraine in Bad Waltersdorf, Austria today, says Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips.
The African side failed to travel to Austria so coach Jim Crawford used the additional time to prepare for Ukraine who are about to play in the U21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia.
QPR's Sinclair Armstrong and Crystal Palace’s Tayo Adaramola are doubts for the game, but Adaramola's teammate Phillips is raring to go.
"It’s probably made us a bit hungrier to play because we didn’t get to play Gabon. The group is really together, this is only our second camp together but we’re all looking for it, we’re all buzzing and we’re all getting along and all heads are switched on for the game on Friday.
“Ukraine are a very good team and that’s the standard we should be looking to compete with. It will be a tough game, we’ve a couple of 17 and 18 year olds in the squad and Ukraine will be older but if you look at the character we showed in the Iceland game we’ll all stick together and it will be a good test for us.”
Tiernan Brooks (Notts County), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur)
James Abankwah (Udinese), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic) James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)
Darragh Burns (MK Dons), Dara Costelloe (Burnley), Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace), Harry Vaughan (Hull City)
Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s Athletic, on loan from Bolton Wanderers), Dylan Duffy (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Derry City, on loan from Fulham)
Match Details Fixture: Ireland U21 v Ukraine U21 Date: Friday, June 16 KO time: 5pm (Irish time) Stadium: Thermenstadion, Bad Waltersdorf,