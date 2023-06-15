Greece v Ireland to go ahead as planned despite national mourning

Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece - set for Athens - is to go ahead despite the country's declaration of national mourning.
Greece declared three days of national mourning after a fishing boat crammed with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank on Wednesday.
In one of the worst disasters of its kind this year, at least 79 people are dead and many more are missing.
Some initial reports suggested hundreds of people may have been aboard when the boat went down far from shore.
Although many events have been called off, thereport that, after talks between the Greek government and UEFA, Friday night's fixture will go ahead with a minute of silence to take place beforehand.