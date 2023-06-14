Alba relishing surprise return to Spain squad

Spain play Italy in Enschede on Thursday.
Alba relishing surprise return to Spain squad

BACK IN THE FOLD: Spanish defender Jordi Alba at his Barcelona farewell event. Pic: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 17:00

Jordi Alba’s career might be at a crossroads after being released by Barcelona but he is relishing his surprise return to the Spain squad for this week’s Nations League finals.

The 34-year-old full-back, who has 91 caps, last played for Spain at the World Cup in Qatar and his international career looked at an end after he was left out for new coach Luis de la Fuente’s first two games in charge in March.

"The decision I make about my future will not depend on whether or not I can come to the Spanish team. The coach has seen what I can do and picked me and I see myself capable of continuing for more years. It is always a delight to be here with the national side," Alba told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I value this call-up. I’ve come to help and I'm convinced that things will go well."

Spain play Italy in Enschede on Thursday in the second semi-final, preceded by Wednesday’s clash between the Netherlands, who are hosting the four-team tournament, and Croatia in Rotterdam.

"What I see is very positive. From within we are very united. It is a very nice tournament to play and hopefully we can win it," Alba added.

Alba skirted questions about his next club destination.

"As you know I don't have a team and I'm not worried about being here without a team. It is a decision that I have to make with my family," he added.

Alba played less than half Barcelona’s league games this season, leading to the suggestion he was nudged out at the financially-troubled club despite 11 successful seasons that which included six La Liga titles and a Champions League victory in 2015.

Spanish media reported he had been approached about a potential move to Major League Soccer to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Alba also been linked with Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Reuters

More in this section

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Arsenal keen on signing Kai Havertz with Chelsea set to demand fee of £70m
Joseph O’Brien-Whitmarsh celebrates after scoring his teams second goal with the Cork City fans 5/5/2023 League of Ireland Premier Division attendances up 23% 
Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Brighton confirm signing of James Milner on one-year deal
<p>Jobe Bellingham is set to complete his move to Sunderland (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>

Jobe Bellingham agrees move to Sunderland from Birmingham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd