Parrott determined to make grade at Spurs 

Troy Parrott says he’s determined to break into the Tottenham team under new boss Ange Postecoglou.
Since being handed his debut by Jose Mourinho in 2019, Spurs have replicated the approach taken in Harry Kane’s formative years by loaning out their talented striker but the Irishman appears to be done with that phase.
“I’ve not spoken to him yet because it only happened recently,” said Parrott, whose contract agreed last year runs till 2025.
“I want to play for Tottenham so, whatever steps I have to take to get there, I’m willing to do it.”
Parrott was a keen observer of the Greek-born boss’s trophy-laden spell at Celtic.
“I support Celtic and I’ve watched quite a few of their games. He seems like a good manager who wants to play good attacking football so we’ll see what happens.”