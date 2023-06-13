Parrott determined to make grade at Spurs 

Parrott was a keen observer of Postecoglou's trophy-laden spell at Celtic. 
Parrott determined to make grade at Spurs 

NEW DO: Troy Parrott. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 23:00
John Fallon

Troy Parrott says he’s determined to break into the Tottenham team under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Since being handed his debut by Jose Mourinho in 2019, Spurs have replicated the approach taken in Harry Kane’s formative years by loaning out their talented striker but the Irishman appears to be done with that phase.

“I’ve not spoken to him yet because it only happened recently,” said Parrott, whose contract agreed last year runs till 2025.

“I want to play for Tottenham so, whatever steps I have to take to get there, I’m willing to do it.” 

Parrott was a keen observer of the Greek-born boss’s trophy-laden spell at Celtic. 

“I support Celtic and I’ve watched quite a few of their games. He seems like a good manager who wants to play good attacking football so we’ll see what happens.”

More in this section

Kylian Mbappe file photo Tales of yore will tell of the plot twists in this Mbappe to Real Madrid saga
Hillsborough report Tottenham fan receives three-year ban for mocking Hillsborough disaster
Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett joins Standard de Liège Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett joins Standard de Liège
<p>GUESS WHO'S BACK: Brendan Rodgers.</p>

Celtic close to reappointing Brendan Rodgers to replace Postecoglou

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd