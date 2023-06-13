Manchester City quintet set to arrive for England duty on Tuesday evening

Gareth Southgate’s men are preparing for Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Malta and the Old Trafford encounter with North Macedonia on Monday.
Manchester City quintet set to arrive for England duty on Tuesday evening
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (left), Kalvin Phillips (centre) and Kyle Walker (right) on stage during the treble parade in Manchester (Nigel French/PA)
Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 13:07
Simon Peach

England’s Manchester City quintet are due to arrive at St George’s Park on Tuesday evening after days celebrating their treble triumph.

Gareth Southgate’s men are preparing for Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Malta and the Old Trafford encounter with North Macedonia on Monday.

The exact availability of City’s players for the doubleheader is unclear given their celebrations following Saturday’s Champions League triumph in Turkey only ended after Monday’s rain-soaked parade.

Jack Grealish was at the heart of the revelry and is due at St George’s Park to link up with England on Tuesday night, as are Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.

Declan Rice was also given extra time after captaining West Ham to Europa Conference League glory last week and linked up with the squad on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old midfielder was part of a 19-man training group on Tuesday morning, as was uncapped Crystal Palace talent Eberechi Eze.

Eberechi Eze was part of a 19-man training group on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

England Under-21 international Levi Colwill was also involved in the session. The defender has joined Southgate’s squad for training this week following the withdrawal of injured Brighton team-mate Lewis Dunk.

Jude Bellingham watched the start from the sidelines at St George’s Park.

The 19-year-old, who is set to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, has been ruled out of the Malta and North Macedonia matches through injury. However, Bellingham headed to St George’s Park to continue his rehabilitation from a knee issue.

More in this section

Manchester United v Athletic Club Bilbao - Pre-season Friendly Announcement Man United to face Bilbao in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva
Liverpool v Derby - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Anfield Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay set to join Preston on loan
Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool
EnglandsquadPlace: UK
Kylian Mbappe has released a statement to say he had never given any indication he would extend his Paris St Germain contract until 2025 (Michel Euler/AP)

Kylian Mbappe ‘very happy’ at PSG and says he will see out contract next season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd