Arsenal closing in on £100m deal for West Ham's Declan Rice

Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with West Ham for Declan Rice and are expected to pay more than £100m for the midfielder if certain add-ons are achieved.

West Ham have accepted they are going to lose Rice and Arsenal are ready to make him the most expensive player in their history. A bid is yet to be submitted but talks between the clubs are progressing smoothly and there is confidence that the deal will be finalised soon.

Arsenal have made Rice their top target and will face no issues when it comes to personal terms. They are moving quickly in an effort to ensure the deal goes through without any hitches and have been keen to pay about £90m for the 24-year-old. West Ham want as much money as possible and have asked for add-ons that would take the fee to more than £100m. Arsenal’s transfer record is the £72m paid for Nicolas Pépé in 2019.

Sources believe the prospect of a rival club trying to sign the West Ham captain is receding. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United have looked at signing Rice but Arsenal, who are looking for ways to move out Pépé and Cédric Soares, have been the most aggressive in attempting to buy him.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the England international and is determined to add him to his squad. Arteta believes Rice will be key to helping Arsenal mount another challenge for the title and is prepared to make space for the midfielder by allowing Granit Xhaka to join Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal are also considering bidding for the Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo, who is wanted by Chelsea, and are trying to sign Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündogan on a free transfer.

Rice is a fan of Arteta’s football and has rejected West Ham’s attempts to keep him. David Sullivan, West Ham’s largest shareholder, said last week that the player had turned down a contract extension worth £200,000 a week. Rice signed off on a positive note when he led West Ham to victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

West Ham are looking at replacements for Rice and are interested in Ajax’s Edson Álvarez, Fulham’s João Palhinha and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. They are reconsidering whether to hire a director of football after talks between Sullivan and David Moyes, who is staying as manager after leading the club to their first trophy in 43 years.

