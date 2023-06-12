Carlo Ancelotti suing Everton in high court two years after leaving as manager

Carlo Ancelotti, the Real Madrid coach and former manager of Everton, is suing the Premier League club in London’s high court.

The move appears to be the latest blow to Everton, who have endured a series of financial struggles in recent years including an ongoing three-year effort to raise funds to complete the building of its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Ancelotti’s lawyers filed the coach’s claim against his former employers late on Friday, according to court records.

It relates to “general commercial contracts and arrangements” and is listed to be heard in the commercial court.

There were no further details provided about the basis of Ancelotti’s claim, which has kicked off two years after he left Goodison after an 18-month spell.

Ancelotti’s lawyers said they had no comment. Everton have not returned the Guardian’s calls requesting comment.

Read More Pep Guardiola plans to end Manchester City stay in two years when deal expires

The claim by Ancelotti looks as though it will add pressure on Everton’s embattled board and owner, with the club expected to have to sell a series of players over the summer despite avoiding relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

The claim also comes against the backdrop of a long-running effort by the 94% owner Farhad Moshiri to attract investment.

The businessman has reportedly been on the brink of a deal for months, although nothing has been announced.

Last month Everton took out a bridging loan – secured against the club’s new stadium – to provide funds while negotiations over an investment deal continue.

Sources close to the negotiations have told the Guardian that an investment offer on the table would result in Moshiri – who is estimated to have ploughed £750m into Everton – losing control of the club without being paid a penny.

Guardian