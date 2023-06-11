Man City match-winner Rodri named Champions League player of the year

Rodri’s 68th-minute strike made the difference as City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul
Rodri has been named Champions League player of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 19:22
PA

Manchester City’s match-winner Rodri has been named Champions League player of the year by UEFA as seven City players made the team of the season and Erling Haaland took goal of the season honours.

Rodri’s 68th-minute strike made the difference as City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul to lift the European Cup and complete a remarkable treble.

And on Sunday the 26-year-old was named player of the season by UEFA’s technical observer panel.

Rodri played in all but one of City’s Champions League matches this season, with Saturday’s match-winner his second goal in the tournament this campaign.

The Spain midfielder was joined by six club mates in the team of the season as Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker were all included.

Haaland was awarded for his acrobatic strike against former club Borussia Dortmund (Martin Rickett/PA)

Inter’s Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni were also selected along with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Vinicius Junior.

City also scooped the goal of the season award through Haaland for his acrobatic strike against former club Borussia Dortmund during the group stages, when he twisted to turn Joao Cancelo’s curling pass into the net during City’s 2-1 win.

<p>MATCHWINNER: Manchester City’s Rodri celebrates with the Champions League trophy. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

