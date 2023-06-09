Galway maintain march towards title

Wexford FC 0 Galway Utd 2

Galway Utd maintained their march to the title with a comfortable victory over Wexford FC in this Division 1 clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

Despite having taken seven points from their last three games, this was Wexford's biggest task coming up against an inform Galway side, who are ten points clear at the top of the table.

Wexford's strength in depth is being tested, this being their third game in seven days, while Galway, possessing one of the strongest squads in the league, saw head coach John Caulfield being able to call on a fully fit squad.

The game opened with both sides showing early in attack, with Galway looking particularly lively up front, forcing an early corner kick that was cleared by Reece Webb.

Wexford began to threaten with quick counterattacks, forcing an eleventh-minute freekick just twenty-five metres out in front of goal but James Crawford saw his shot go straight into the wall and cleared to safety.

The opening goal arrived on eighteen minutes. Having forced a corner, Conor McCormack saw his kick somehow find the net at the near post giving then a deserved 0-1 lead.

The Wexford defence was being tested with the excellent goalkeeping of Heffernan denying McCormack, leaving Galway having to be content with a 0-1 interval lead.

Within three minutes of the restart, Galway came close to extending their lead but Stephen Walsh saw his twenty-five metre effort rebound back into play off the upright before being cleared to safety.

Galway eventually got their second goal as Edward McCarthy ran on to a quickly taken David Hurley freekick to shoot low past keeper Heffernan making it 0-2, which was how it remained to the finish.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan, Benjamin Lynch, Hugh Douglas, Karl Chambers, Brandon McCann, Aaron Dobbs, Matthew Dunne (Sean Fitzpatrick 55), James Crawford, Corban Piper, Kian Corbally (Conor Levingston 60), Reece Webb.

Galway Utd FC: Brendan Clarke, Regan Donnellan, Robert Slevin, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh David Hurley (Ibrahim Keita 86), Robert Manley 79), Vincent Borden, Francely Lombota (Ronan Manning 58), Evan O'Connor, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy.

Referee: Chris Sheehan.