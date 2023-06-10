'Huge boost' to Shels ambitions as Acun Ilicali deal confirmed

Acun Ilicali wasn’t present at Tolka Park to watch Shelbourne, the latest club he’s purchased, but the man known as the Turkish Simon Cowell will visit Ireland in coming weeks to outline his vision for the Reds.

The Dublin club yesterday confirmed that negotiations on a takeover by the Turkish media mogul has concluded with him having a majority stake and current investors staying onboard.

A club statement declaring their ambition to become the biggest club in Ireland is understood to be backed up by an initial cash injection of €2.5m.

Shelbourne, whose Chairman Andrew Doyle will become Vice-Chairman as part of the handover, had recently agreed in principle to purchase Tolka Park from Dublin City Council for €1.2m but it’s believed the property isn’t part of this package.

Eighteen months ago, Ilicali shelled out £30m to buy Hull City from the Allam family and their recruitment strategy has entailed the English Championship outfit signing the likes of Dimitrios Pelkas, Dogukan Sinik, Adama Traore, Ozan Tufan, and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from the Turkish Süper Lig.

He and his advisors had been in talks with various Irish clubs about a takeover, including Dundalk, but felt most compatible with Shels, whom Ilicali has watched several times in person.

Saturday’s Champions League final in his hometown of Istanbul prevented him from travelling to last night’s game against Sligo Rovers. He will have Doyle with him as a guest for the meeting of Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Notions of Shels mirroring the style of Hull City, a concept Tigers boss Liam Rosenior floated while the potential Dundalk pact was live, had been dismissed by Damien Duff.

The Shelbourne boss has joked that the financial firepower would be welcome to challenge for European qualification and it will be interesting to see if his budget for the upcoming July transfer window is enhanced from this development.

A press conference led by the new owner and Duff is expected to be scheduled for after next week’s league break.

Doyle said: “This is a transformational deal for Shelbourne and a huge boost to our ambitions to make Shelbourne Ireland’s most successful football club both domestically and in Europe.

"The investment will give us the resources to make significant investment in club facilities, the men’s and women’s senior teams and the academy.

“This partnership will help us finalise ongoing projects and seize many other opportunities that will benefit our senior teams, academy and facilities."