'Huge boost' to Shels ambitions as Acun Ilicali deal confirmed

'Huge boost' to Shels ambitions as Acun Ilicali deal confirmed

DEAL DONE: Hull City owner, Acun Ilıcalı with Liam Rosenior. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 07:49
John Fallon

Acun Ilicali wasn’t present at Tolka Park to watch Shelbourne, the latest club he’s purchased, but the man known as the Turkish Simon Cowell will visit Ireland in coming weeks to outline his vision for the Reds.

The Dublin club yesterday confirmed that negotiations on a takeover by the Turkish media mogul has concluded with him having a majority stake and current investors staying onboard.

A club statement declaring their ambition to become the biggest club in Ireland is understood to be backed up by an initial cash injection of €2.5m.

Shelbourne, whose Chairman Andrew Doyle will become Vice-Chairman as part of the handover, had recently agreed in principle to purchase Tolka Park from Dublin City Council for €1.2m but it’s believed the property isn’t part of this package.

Eighteen months ago, Ilicali shelled out £30m to buy Hull City from the Allam family and their recruitment strategy has entailed the English Championship outfit signing the likes of Dimitrios Pelkas, Dogukan Sinik, Adama Traore, Ozan Tufan, and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from the Turkish Süper Lig.

He and his advisors had been in talks with various Irish clubs about a takeover, including Dundalk, but felt most compatible with Shels, whom Ilicali has watched several times in person.

Saturday’s Champions League final in his hometown of Istanbul prevented him from travelling to last night’s game against Sligo Rovers. He will have Doyle with him as a guest for the meeting of Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Notions of Shels mirroring the style of Hull City, a concept Tigers boss Liam Rosenior floated while the potential Dundalk pact was live, had been dismissed by Damien Duff.

The Shelbourne boss has joked that the financial firepower would be welcome to challenge for European qualification and it will be interesting to see if his budget for the upcoming July transfer window is enhanced from this development.

A press conference led by the new owner and Duff is expected to be scheduled for after next week’s league break.

Doyle said: “This is a transformational deal for Shelbourne and a huge boost to our ambitions to make Shelbourne Ireland’s most successful football club both domestically and in Europe.

"The investment will give us the resources to make significant investment in club facilities, the men’s and women’s senior teams and the academy.

“This partnership will help us finalise ongoing projects and seize many other opportunities that will benefit our senior teams, academy and facilities."

More in this section

Barry Crowe Baggley with Conor McCormack 5/5/2023 Galway maintain march towards title
West Ham United v Fiorentina - UEFA Europa Conference League Final - Fortuna Arena West Ham charged by UEFA over fan behaviour at Europa Conference League final
Manchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Champions League - Group G - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne: Winning Champions League is Man City’s dream
Andrea Radrizzani had been Leeds’ majority shareholder since 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Andrea Radrizzani agrees to sell controlling Leeds stake to 49ers Enterprises

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd