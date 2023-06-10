Vera Pauw: 'We want to stay fresh, sharp, happy and hungry right up to it'

Complete with battle-cry from the men’s golden vintage, Vera Pauw is zoning in on emulating Jack Charlton by putting Ireland on a different World Cup map.

Months and weeks have dissolved since Ireland sealed a first-ever women’s tournament qualification and so have her fringe players.

With 40 days remaining till the opener against co-hosts Australia at an expected sold-out 82,000 Sydney Olympic Stadium, the pool has been reduced from 50 to 32 contenders.

All bar one – Manchester United’s Aoife Mannion is awaiting feedback on her knee injury from a knee specialist – were yesterday named in a preliminary training squad that assembles next Monday.

Two friendlies at Tallaght Stadium await before they fly Down Under.

Zambia are first up on July 22 before France on June 6, and three of the 27, US-based trio Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva and Sinead Farrelly, will report for duty in between the games. European Club Association pressure might have kept captain Katie McCabe out also but news emerged last night she will be released on June 19.

That’s the juncture when Pauw ends her shattering of dreams.

The wider circle she deemed expendable, including West Ham United-bound teen defender Jessie Stapleton, received their dreaded phonecalls last week while four of the 32 will be similarly disappointed not to make the final cut prior to the send-off outing against the French.

Although squads are 23 in number, Pauw had exercised the right to bringing three extra players. They can be parachuted in right up to a midnight deadline prior to the opening game if an injury-enforced absence is confirmed by a FIFA medic.

Notwithstanding that scenario unfolding, the Dutchwoman wants extra personnel to ensure 11 v 11 matches in training.

Pauw feels she’s perfected the art of juggling workload, periodisation and downtime over the coming weeks as the countdown intensifies.

They will take up residence at UCD’s accommodation and Castleknock Hotel for the duration before travelling to Brisbane to undergo a training camp and behind-closed-doors, unofficial meeting with Colombia on July 7.

History has taught us that long monotonous lead-in times can be detrimental to sports team ahead of major tournaments.

“Boredom? - That’s a new word,” the fluent English-speaker said when asked about combating the gaps.

“We want to stay fresh, sharp, happy and hungry right up to it.” That’s prior to showtime in Australia when the scale of public attention will skyrocket.

Ireland’s men exceeded expectations in 1990 by reaching the quarter-finals and there is a giddiness about the females descending deep into the tournament.

Even if the veteran coach has been tempering delusions of giantkilling since the draw in October, she’s facilitating dreamers in another setting.

A top-two finish in a group featuring the Matildas, Canada and Nigeria would seal progression to the knockout stages, likely for Ireland against England in the last-16. Pauw has made contingencies.

“What was it that that Jackie Charlton used to say?,” she wondered aloud, breaking into a smile. “We’ll give it a lash.

“We have planned the whole periodisation till the final (on August 20). Will we reach the final? I would say no but we plan for everything.

“I think we are realistic. We play Australia, the host country who are a top, top nation and there will be 82,000 fans at their home game.

“Then we have the Olympic champions and the best African team.

“If I say we go out at the group stage, then you plan failure. What’s failure for us at this stage?

“We must prepare to give every team our best and then see if we get out of the group. I think we will respond well.” Birmingham-born Mannion, who switched allegiance from England in time for the first friendly of 2023 against China in February, is the most pressing injury worry. Fears grew with the sight of her leg in a brace on the pitch when United recently faced Manchester City.

“Aoife is seeing a specialist on Monday and we will know more after that,” explained Pauw about a player dogged by ACL ruptures.

“The vibes are positive that she’ll make this squad. The way it’s being brought to us is that it’s tight but possible."

Liverpool duo Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan gradually returned from injury towards the end of the season and their clubmate who has just been released, Megan Campbell, is being carefully managed without any fears of her missing out.

Despite her rustiness, the left-back’s throw-in will be called upon up upset the odds.

“We have a few injuries issues, which is why we loaded the squad with 27 players,” she added. “Leanne and Niamh are building up their fitness and Lily Agg is also fit.

“I will name the squad on June 29. We have chosen this date because that is respectful to the players. If you would do it after the France game, that would just be ethically incorrect.”