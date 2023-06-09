Vera Pauw names 27-player Ireland squad for World Cup training camp

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named a squad of 27 players for a World Cup training squad in Dublin to continue preparations for the Women's World Cup.
Defender Aoife Mannion is the notable absence from the squad having picked up an injury in training for her club Manchester United recently. Her progress is being monitored.
The training sessions will be split between UCD and the FAI National Training Centre over a four-week block.
Ireland will play three friendlies prior to the World Cup against Zambia (June 22), France (July 6) and Colombia (July 14) before their tournament kicks off on July 20 against co-hosts Australia.
Captain Katie McCabe along with three US-based players - Denise O'Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva - will link up with the squad after the Zambia game.
Four players from the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division are part of the group, including uncapped Erin McLaughlin..
A final squad for the World Cup, consisting of 23 players, will be whittled down by June 29 ahead of the send-off game in Tallaght Stadium against France. The squad will then depart for Australia on July 7.
Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United).
Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).