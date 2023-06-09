Competition for places vital to City charge, insists Holland

While there has been some promising cameos off the bench of late, Cork City's Richie Holland is looking to bolster the squad with extra reinforcements when the transfer window opens.
Competition for places vital to City charge, insists Holland

COMPETITION IS KEY: Cork City's Richie Holland. Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 06:47
Shane Donovan

Internal competition is a vital aspect of any football club looking to progress and strive within a league structure. 

That is no different in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

As a manager calls one player ashore, another is sprung from the bench with the hope they'll have a telling impact on the game. 

That is no different for Cork City coach Richie Holland.

Holland - who, alongside Declan Coleman, Liam Kearney and Sporting Director Liam Buckley, is likely to remain in charge until the end of the season - has praised the influence of the wider squad on their recent upturn in form. 

He gave specific mention to the contributions of Gordon Walker and Daniel Krezic off the bench during Monday's 2-1 victory over Bohemians.

"We spoke about it there after training," Holland said in his press conference ahead of Friday night's clash with Dundalk. "It was important that the lads that came on made a massive difference. 

"Gordon Walker came on at half-time and he was very good going forward, he was a threat. I thought Barry Coffey was very good. 

"And obviously Danny (Krezic) comes on and gets the winner so that's what you want, you want that competition within the squad. 

"It's good, but we need that every week."

That strength in depth will likely be tested with Holland confirming that Darragh Crowley will miss the rest of the campaign having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the win over Drogheda United last week.

He also noted the club are awaiting confirmation on the extent of a knee injury sustained by forward Ethon Varian. 

Those injury blows, added to that of Albin Winbo, leave an already slim City squad in need of some smart summer recruitment come July 1st.

"Look, that would probably be under Liam's (Kearney) remit but obviously we're having conversations and stuff," Holland said.

"Yeah, we need to strengthen. We need to have a little bit more competition in certain areas of the pitch. 

"We've been doing great at the moment but I just think we need a little bit more help in terms of getting players and having that little bit more competition within the squads," concluded the Bandon native.

