Let’s wait and see – Declan Rice unsure if he has played final game for West Ham

Rice has been linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer.
Let’s wait and see – Declan Rice unsure if he has played final game for West Ham

FAREWELL? Declan Rice lifted the trophy for West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 23:15
PA

West Ham skipper Declan Rice does not know if he has played his last game for the club after the Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina.

The England midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer.

And Rice may have signed off his West Ham career by becoming only the club’s third captain, along with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, to lift silverware in their 128-year history after the 2-1 victory in Prague.

Declan Rice enjoyed the moment in Prague (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rice told BT Sport: “It’s not a goodbye yet. Look at the moment there’s a lot of speculation about my future.

“There is interest from other clubs, that’s out there, but ultimately I’ve still got two years left at West Ham (one year plus option).

“There hasn’t been nothing yet (offers). Let’s wait and see, who knows.

“I love every minute of it here, you can see the smile on my face. It’s not about that tonight, it’s about celebrating and that’s what I’m going to do now.”

More in this section

West Ham United v Fiorentina - UEFA Europa Conference League Final - Fortuna Arena I thought I was going to cry – Jarrod Bowen emotional as West Ham win trophy
Soccer - Barclays Under 21 Premier League - Liverpool v Southampton - Liverpool Academy All players at Women’s World Cup to get at least $30,000
West Ham United v Fiorentina - UEFA Europa Conference League Final - Fortuna Arena Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi struck by object thrown from West Ham fans
FinalricePlace: UK
Chelsea’s owners are optimistic about the future after a torrid first year (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s owners pledge to improve and say they are optimistic over future

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd