Will Smallbone happy to focus on Ireland amid Southampton upheaval

Will Smallbone is among a tight knot of Irish players who could do with a rest but he’s not prepared to let up yet.

The midfielder shared company with John Egan and James McClean from his Championship participation last season, when he spent 3,350 minutes on the pitch during his 46 matches at loan club Stoke City.

Smallbone’s parent club Southampton will operate at that level too next season having been relegated but he’ll await talks with their new manager, seemingly Russell Martin, before deciding to stick or twist.

The 23-year-old has resisted the temptation to pick the brains of Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrett, who worked under Martin at Swansea and MK Dons respectively, as he parks club matters until international commitments conclude.

Greece on Friday week in Athens and Gibraltar three days later back at Lansdowne Road consume his thoughts for now and first competitive minutes for Ireland should tune the manager-in-waiting in the talent he’ll have access to next season. Smallbone provided plenty of clues during the latter stages of the U21 campaign and his senior debut against Latvia in March of what he can bring to top international level anyway.

“I think my best position is either as a No 8 or No 10,” he said, denoting positions in which Ireland are shorn of quality options.

“I prefer playing as an eight, with a willingness to get beyond and also to drop deep and get the ball.

“The season just gone was exactly what I needed; playing a lot of games after coming off the back of a few injuries. I’m happy to concentrate on Ireland and worry about the club stuff when I’m back but next season is very important for me to carry on playing football.”

Southampton had already initiated talks on extending his contract which expires next summer before they sought a new boss and he doesn’t foresee the imminent arrival of Martin changing their desire to keep him onboard.

“This was perfect,” he said of the respite from managerial upheaval while in the Irish camp in Antalya, Turkey.

“It gave me a good chance to come away, not think about what’s going on down at Southampton and still keep up my training.”

He won’t be picking up a hurley to add variety to that training. Smallbone’s mother Mary was a seasoned athlete in her day and couldn’t convince him to embrace the code most associated with her native Kilkenny.

“My mom is from Hugginstown,” he said. “She tried getting me into hurling when I was younger but I wasn’t the best at it.”

Thankfully, his football skills compensated.