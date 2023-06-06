Cork City to stick with caretaker management team for season

Cork City are expected to confirm the extension of their caretaker management team for the remainder of the season following an upturn in results.

Liam Buckley was hours into his new job of Sporting Director when the resignation of Colin Healy triggered a widening of his role into first-team coach. He was joined by Academy head Liam Kearney along with Healy’s assistants Richie Holland and Declan Coleman.

That change occurred after City shipped their fourth straight defeat a month ago and despite a couple of narrow losses subsequently to St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk, they’ve engineered a spectacular turnaround.

Monday’s 2-1 victory over Bohemians stretched their winning streak to four games, sufficient to lift them from the relegation playoff berth for the first time since March.

Club owner Dermot Usher, together with Buckley, have been assessing contenders who applied for the vacancy and sounding out others but a suitable candidate has yet to be sourced.

That blockage, coupled with the renewed optimism around Turner’s Cross and Bishopstown, has convinced the hierarchy to maintain continuity.

Monday’s win marked the start to the second half of the season and, once Friday’s home game against Dundalk is completed, there’s a fortnight break due to the international break until they resume with a trip to face title hopefuls Derry City.

Indisputably key to the turnaround was shoring up a leaky defence that had the worst record in the division for conceding goals. Adam McDonnell’s finish for Bohemians on Monday, which momentarily brought the teams level, was the first goal they’d coughed up since four games ago when Pat Hoban wreaked heartbreak with a late winner at Oriel Park against nine-man City.

Buckley confirmed at his unveiling that funds have been sanctioned by Usher to bolster the playing squad. The next opportunity for recruitment is upcoming on July 1, with work well underway on identifying target areas and worthy reinforcements.

Clarity should also be forthcoming on the status of goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi. His loan from Celtic came unstuck after two games when his groin injury flared up and he has been back in Glasgow since receiving treatment.