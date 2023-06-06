Cork City to stick with caretaker management team for season

Club owner Dermot Usher, together with Liam Buckley, have been assessing contenders who applied for the vacancy and sounding out others but a suitable candidate has yet to be sourced.
Cork City to stick with caretaker management team for season

STAYING ON: Cork City assistant manager Richie Holland. Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 23:00
John Fallon

Cork City are expected to confirm the extension of their caretaker management team for the remainder of the season following an upturn in results.

Liam Buckley was hours into his new job of Sporting Director when the resignation of Colin Healy triggered a widening of his role into first-team coach. He was joined by Academy head Liam Kearney along with Healy’s assistants Richie Holland and Declan Coleman.

That change occurred after City shipped their fourth straight defeat a month ago and despite a couple of narrow losses subsequently to St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk, they’ve engineered a spectacular turnaround.

Monday’s 2-1 victory over Bohemians stretched their winning streak to four games, sufficient to lift them from the relegation playoff berth for the first time since March.

Club owner Dermot Usher, together with Buckley, have been assessing contenders who applied for the vacancy and sounding out others but a suitable candidate has yet to be sourced.

That blockage, coupled with the renewed optimism around Turner’s Cross and Bishopstown, has convinced the hierarchy to maintain continuity.

Monday’s win marked the start to the second half of the season and, once Friday’s home game against Dundalk is completed, there’s a fortnight break due to the international break until they resume with a trip to face title hopefuls Derry City.

Indisputably key to the turnaround was shoring up a leaky defence that had the worst record in the division for conceding goals. Adam McDonnell’s finish for Bohemians on Monday, which momentarily brought the teams level, was the first goal they’d coughed up since four games ago when Pat Hoban wreaked heartbreak with a late winner at Oriel Park against nine-man City.

Buckley confirmed at his unveiling that funds have been sanctioned by Usher to bolster the playing squad. The next opportunity for recruitment is upcoming on July 1, with work well underway on identifying target areas and worthy reinforcements.

Clarity should also be forthcoming on the status of goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi. His loan from Celtic came unstuck after two games when his groin injury flared up and he has been back in Glasgow since receiving treatment.

More in this section

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PRESSER Man City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola
RC Celta v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Chelsea join race for Veiga, club likely to sell Havertz
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Kyle Walker gives Manchester City injury scare ahead of Champions League final
Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Santiago Bernabeu

Al-Ittihad confirm Karim Benzema deal after striker’s Real Madrid farewell

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd