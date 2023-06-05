Simply the best? Man City can go out on their own with Istanbul win

FA Cup final

Manchester City 2 Manchester United 1

As Manchester City players paraded the FA Cup in front of their delirious fans, and the last Manchester United supporter scuttled down Wembley Way to begin the long journey home, the most appropriate song of the afternoon, Simply The Best, belted out on the stadium public address system.

Appropriate not just because it paid welcome homage to singer Tina Turner, who sadly died 10 days before the final, but because this Manchester City side is rapidly convincing everyone that it is, potentially, the greatest in English football history.

Better than Alex Ferguson’s legends, better than the Liverpool teams of the '80s, better than Arsenal’s Invincibles, the Tottenham’s Double team of the '60s, even the Busby Babes. Oh, and better than all City’s title-winning teams that came before them.

These throw-away superlatives are commonplace, of course, and it’s rare that fans of today have any real perspective on how their current heroes compare to those they have read about but never seen play live.

Certainly, there would be incredulity at Old Trafford around any suggestion that their boys of 99 would not somehow find a way to beat the City of 2023. Gary Neville recently described their midfield of Beckham, Scholes, Keane and Giggs as the best ever and insisted they would have devised a plan to scupper their rivals.

But there’s an increasingly viable argument that Pep Guardiola’s latest City side really could find themselves on a pedestal ahead of every team that has gone before - if they can go to Istanbul next Saturday and beat Inter Milan in the Champions League Final.

That’s what made this historic FA Cup Final, the first between Manchester’s two giants, so important. Because victory for City sets up the possibility that they could, to the dread of rivals United, clinch the ‘Treble’ in five days’ time, matching an achievement that the Red Devils thought would never be repeated when they did exactly the same 24 years ago.

Inevitably, City’s Treble chase dominated the post-match media interviews, whether it was Pep Guardiola being asked in the conference room or his players in the mixed zone. But this was an FA Cup that should be remembered in isolation, no matter what happens next weekend.

City, with the Premier League in the bag, could have been forgiven for feeling nerves against their bitter rivals on an afternoon which was set up for United to spoil their dreams. But instead, they came out of the traps so fast, and with such quality, that the United were blown away before they had even kicked a football in anger.

Ilkay Gundogan typifies City’s character. There are times when he can’t even get in the side, but as Guardiola’s first signings for City back in 2016 (for just €24million from Dortmund), he’s been a constant in their success, and rumours that he could move to Barcelona this summer seem crazy after his performance at Wembley. Guardiola said so himself, adding that contract negotiations are underway.

The quality of his opening goal, a dipping volley after only 12 seconds – the fastest ever goal in an FA Cup Final – was the defining moment of cup final day, even though United somehow rallied after being battered for the first 20 minutes.

It showed, too, how City have evolved from the tiki-taka days of Guardiola’s past.

A long pass from Stefan Ortega was directed towards Erling Haaland on the right. He rose well to head it on, Kevin De Bruyne nodded it towards Gundogan, and his volleyed finish was sublime. A wonderful example of how City have shifted their tactics to take advantage of Haaland’s arrival.

United could have been three down before they equalised with a controversial penalty award, Jack Grealish accused of handling in the box even though he had his back to the ball when it flicked his fingers. A correct interpretation of a crazy rule, which led to Bruno Fernandes calmly rolling home from the spot.

City responded after the break, however, once again going ahead when De Bruyne cleverly found Gundogan unmarked on the edge of the area from an innovative corner, and his accurate finish from 20m bobbled past a slow-moving De Gea.

It could have been more, but United’s defence was a solid as their midfield was ineffective, with Christian Eriksen and Fred found wanting. That must be a significant concern ahead of next season – especially when you consider Neville’s description of the 1999 midfield being the essence of their success.

United have at least regained their spirit under Erik ten Hag - and they almost nicked an equaliser in injury time when Raphael Varane’s effort hit the bar before being fumbled away by Ortega.

That doesn’t mask, however, that City were the better team.

Victory was achieved without talisman Haaland being at his best, and when they were forced to defend, they did so with organisation, determination and concentration. Inter won’t find it easy to get past them in Istanbul, that’s for sure.

There have been City teams who have played more beautiful football, perhaps, but none that are this complete in every area of the field.

Moving John Stones into a midfield role, in a 3-2-4-1 formation, that quickly becomes 4-1-4-1 when needed, has been Guardiola’s latest stroke of genius, and it worked a treat against United who were squeezed high and found it impossible to play through midfield – where Rodri was also immense.

The reality is that City won without too much sweat, and it wasn’t until Garnacho arrived as a sub for United and added some impetus to their attack that they looked under any stress.

Ten Hag declared himself pleased with United’s organisation and attitude, but he also knows there is a big gap to close - and the pain could be even sharper if City can win again on Saturday.

“Now is the first day we can talk about winning the Treble,” Guardiola admitted in what was his 300th win in 412 matches in charge of City.

“We have been good in the Champions League in recent seasons but now we have to take the last step. It won’t be easy, Inter are a good team. But we want to be the best version of ourselves on the night and then hopefully we will win.”

When you analyse their strengths, it’s hard to see how they will not do exactly that in Istanbul and leave us all asking: are they simply the best?