Dobbs seals win for Wexford over battling Cobh side

Wexford FC 2 Cobh Ramblers 1

Aaron Dobbs provided a superb late goal as Wexford FC took all three points at the expense of a battling Cobh Ramblers side in this exciting Division 1 game at Ferrycarrig Park.

Having scored six goals away to Kerry last week Wexford were anxious to maintain the momentum to help them climb the table into a promotion play-off position, and with front players Dobbs and Danny Furlong in goal scoring form they sought to exploit home advantage.

Cobh, on the other hand, ended a losing run with an away draw to Bray Wanderers last week, were looking for a repeat of their opening round 2-1 victory to keep them in promotion play-off contention.

In the glorious south-east sunshine the homeside were much sharper through the opening exchanges. They were well organised at the back and dangerous from set-pieces and breakaway.

Their first real chance came just six minutes into the game when an excellent move saw Dobbs shot rise over the top.

As Cobh tried to play their way into the game they were restricted to a couple of attempts from outside the area which failed to trouble home keeper Noel Heffernan.

Seventeen minutes into the game the deadlock was eventually broken. Wexford moved the ball at pace down the right with Furlong, scorer of two goals last week, left with the simple task of scoring from close range from a Coban Piper cross leaving it 1-0.

The nearest Cobh came to an equaliser came six minutes before the break when Liam Kervick picked up a loose clearance from the keeper, but his return shot beat both the keeper and crossbar leaving it 1-0 at the interval.

Cobh showed much improvement on the resumption with Darragh O'Sullivan Connell seeing a twenty-five metre freekick go just over the top.

The visitors still searching for an equalising goal made a double substitution on sixty-five minutes. Only minutes on the pitch Jack Doherty saw a superb shot fly just outside the right post.

Sub Doherty who was giving his side more attacking options got his side a deserved equaliser with a neat finish from twelve metres on seventy-six minutes leaving it 1-1.

Wexford responded with a goal four minutes from the end when Aaron Dobbs shot through a crowded goalmouth giving his side all three points.

Wexford had captain Ethan Boyle sent off on a straight red card, while Cobh's Cian Browne was dismissed on a second yellow following a goalmouth melee minutes before the end.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan, Benjamin Lynch, Ethan Boyle, Karl Chambers, Brandon McCann, Aaron Dobbs, James Crawford (Darragh Levingston 64), Danny Furlong, Corban Piper, Kian Corbally, Reece Webb.

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Steacy, Michael McCarthy (Cizn Browne 50) , Brandon Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Conor Drinan (Jack Doherty 65), Darragh O"Sullivan Connell (Claudio Osorio 75), Luke Desmond, Liam Kervick (Wilson Wawenu 65), Dale Holland, Tiernan O'Brien, Jason Abbott.

Referee: Mark Patchell.