Ogbene loss will require different Ireland approach

Chiedozie Ogbene’s injury-enforced absence for the upcoming Euro qualifier in Greece will force Ireland to deviate from the style that almost nicked a point from France, admits Stephen Kenny.

The Corkman was worthy of Ireland’s man-of-the-match accolade in their campaign opener in late March, his incursions through the channels a constant menace for French full-back Théo Hernandez.

His exertions weren’t enough to snaffle a point from Les Bleus and Ireland’s prospects of extracting the necessary three against the Greeks on June 16 to challenge for an automatic route to Germany next year have been diminished by the hamstring tear sustained in Rotherham United’s penultimate Championship game of the season.

Ogbene was deployed as one of two No 10s supporting sole striker Evan Ferguson.

Identifying a suitable replacement – replete with the power and pace to match the free agent’s repertoire – led Kenny to the uncapped Festy Ebosele but the Serie A-based rookie suffered an identical injury around the same time.

“We don’t have a like-for-like player to Chiedozie for sure,” surmised the Ireland manager as he unveiled his 25-man squad for the double-header that concludes against basement side Gibraltar on June 19, three days after the Athens assignment.

“When he recently came home to Cork, we had him in the Mardyke for physio treatment and then with us in Bristol last week. We tried to get him right, rescanning the tear without taking any risks, but these games were just too soon for him.

“Chieo played a particular role against France and the only player like him is Festy.

“I’ve been chatting to Festy over the past week and our medical team were dealing with Udinese. They thought, while we were on last week’s training camp in Bristol, that he might be okay but he tore his hamstring and isn't right at all.”

Jason Knight will likely retain his spot against Gus Poyet’s side, seeded fourth in the group just behind Ireland.

Newly-declared Mikey Johnston, following his impressive season on loan at Vitória Guimarães from Celtic, appears favourite to occupy the other berth vacated by Ogbene for what would be his first start.

“We have other players with other qualities and we’ve more than one way of playing,” noted Kenny.

Kenny is bringing his squad to Antalya next week for a nine-day camp before they arrive in Athens 48 hours ahead of their crunch fixture.

Challenges vary in terms of conditioning work.

Evan Ferguson is an outlier when it comes to workload, whereas the likes of Matt Doherty and Alan Browne require conditioning for reasons of selection and injury respectively.

Browne’s best bet for a starting slot, it seems, is filling the gap at right-wing back created by Séamus Coleman’s unavailability.

That may see Doherty on the opposite side, given Ryan Manning’s decision to omit himself from the panel.

“There are no formalities in any position,” cautioned Kenny about presumptions, even the goalkeeping spot currently the preserve of Gavin Bazunu.

“We’ve to assess how Matt is fitness-wise when he comes in after not playing (for Atlético Madrid) and how that will work for him.

“Likewise Alan Browne, having been out injured. Alan can challenge Matt in that position because he was really good there against Scotland and Ukraine last summer and when coming on against France.

“He’s not played for eight weeks so we’ve been rehabbing him. Alan is a very fit athlete naturally and athleticism comes easy to him."

Shane Duffy won’t be in Turkey. A loan move to Fulham backfired but Kenny anticipates his next destination – understood to be Norwich City – will provide the platform to reignite his Ireland career.

“Shane is only 31, not old for a centre-back,” Kenny reasoned about the defender who began the manager’s tenure three years ago as captain when Coleman was overlooked for Doherty.

“It looks like the club he’s joining will build their team around him and be a significant player for them. He can get his career back on track and that would be fantastic.”

Another defender who could be among the squad for the September clashes with France and Netherlands is Dennis Cirkin.

Kenny has been aware of the left-sided player’s Dublin birthplace since taking over as U21 manager in 2019 but his enhanced profile during Sunderland’s surge to the playoffs made him a viable contender.

Cirkin represented England, where his parents hail from, up to U20 level. Enquiries about his eligibility considering tweaked Fifa rules on switching allegiances are ongoing.

“I know all about Dennis,” revealed the boss. “He declared for England, so we’ll have to see on that one.

“He’s just focussing on Sunderland this season. I’ve asked that question and I’m not even 100% sure. It’s yet to be confirmed that he can switch and he hasn’t applied to do so.”