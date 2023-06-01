Cork City give lifetime bans to two individuals who taunted Stephen Bradley 

Cork City have handed down lifetime bans from Turner's Cross as a result for their actions after the Shamrock Rovers game last week.
The two individuals admitted their involvement in directing abuse to Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and have apologised for their behaviour.
In a statement released this afternoon, Cork City state the investigations into the matter are still ongoing by the relevant authorities and the club has offered their full support and co-operation with the process.
Cork City also reiterated it has a zero tolerance policy in regard to abuse Bradley received last week.
The club commend those who have shown their support and solidarity to Stephen Bradley and his family in the aftermath of the incident.