Cork City give lifetime bans to two individuals who taunted Stephen Bradley 

The two individuals have admitted to their part in the abuse and have apologised for their behaviour.
LIFETIME BAN: Cork City issued a statement saying two individual involved in last week's abuse towards Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley have been handed lifetime bans from Turner's Cross. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 15:28
Fiona Halligan

Cork City have handed down lifetime bans from Turner's Cross as a result for their actions after the Shamrock Rovers game last week.

The two individuals admitted their involvement in directing abuse to Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and have apologised for their behaviour.

In a statement released this afternoon, Cork City state the investigations into the matter are still ongoing by the relevant authorities and the club has offered their full support and co-operation with the process.

Cork City also reiterated it has a zero tolerance policy in regard to abuse Bradley received last week.

The club commend those who have shown their support and solidarity to Stephen Bradley and his family in the aftermath of the incident.

