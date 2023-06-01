Leo Messi to leave PSG at end of season, club confirm

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season, PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
The Argentina playmaker looks likely to play his final game on Saturday.
"Clermont Foot will be Messi’s final game at PSG," said Galtier. "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes."
Messi left Barcelona in 2021 to join the French heavyweights and has won two Ligue 1 titles in his time there.
David Beckham's Inter Miami are set to be chasing the player's signature while a move to the middle-east or a return to the Nou Camp have also been mooted.