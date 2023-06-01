Ogbene out of Ireland squad but Taylor wins call

Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor has earned a place in Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad
Peterborough United's Jack Taylor celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One play-off, semi-final, first leg match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture  Mike Egerton/PA Wire. 

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 12:39

Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor has earned a place in Stephen Kenny's 25-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers with Greece and Gibraltar after he impressed in the recent training camp at Bristol.

Midfield duo Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne have been selected after overcoming injury concerns whilst there are returns for Middlesbrough centre-back Darragh Lenihan and Liam Scales, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Aberdeen from Celtic last season.

But Chiedozie Ogbene misses out this time due to injury. The Rotherham man reported for the Bristol training camp for rehabilitation on a hamstring injury, but has been ruled out of the two qualifiers.

Kenny was full of praise for Taylor following the four-day squad gathering for English Football League and League of Ireland players after he joined the squad following defeat for Peterborough in the League 1 playoff semi-final. 

"Particularly credit to Jack Taylor, being part of that play-off, winning 4-0 after the first leg and getting man of the match to being the team that lose in the second leg and dealing with that on Thursday night and then coming in here on Monday morning in Bristol," Kenny said.

Ryan Manning and Sam Szmodics are among those not selected this time. 

Ireland are set to travel to Turkey next week for a nine-day training camp in Antalya before the squad heads to Athens to face Greece on Friday, June 16. 

Ireland will then return to Dublin for the second UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier of the June window against Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium on Monday, June 19.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: 

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth) 

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitória de Guimarães, on loan from Celtic).

