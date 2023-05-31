Stephen Kenny to reveal squad as Irish summer heats up

A summer series that could shape whether Ireland’s Germany return comes to fruition next year begins on Thursday when Stephen Kenny names his squad for the Euro qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Technically, preparations for the Athens showdown on June 16 got underway last week when Kenny assembled 20 of his lower league players in Bristol for four days of conditioning work.

But the full complement will be unveiled when he performs his first press duties for nine weeks since the campaign opener on March 27, the 1-0 home defeat to France.

With top seeds Netherlands detained in Nations League finals for this June window, these pair of matches provide scope for Ireland to accumulate six points in the hunt for one of the two tickets on offer to the Euros in 12 months’ time.

They ought to be expected to as well, for Greece and Gibraltar were the teams seeded beneath Ireland when the nightmare draw was unfurled in Frankfurt last October.

Chiedozie Ogbene was pragmatic enough to admit that imperative in the bowels of Aviva Stadium after troubling Les Bleus, yet Ireland are facing the prospect of confronting their task without his incisive running power.

Hamstring trouble has dogged the Corkman in recent years and the latest tear he sustained a month ago in what could be his last game for Rotherham United is taking time to heal.

There’s also the pressing matter of his imminent move to a new club to consider as well. Any recurrence would jeopardise his breadth of options.

Better news in the case of another Leesider, as Alan Browne is set to be named in the panel that may stretch to 25 players. The Preston North End midfielder is making steady progress in his recovery from medial ligament damage and will be given every chance to prove his fitness for the crunch encounter on Friday fortnight.

Jeff Hendrick, who Eddie Howe admits isn’t part of Newcastle United’s plans for next year, is another from the cohort who missed the Bristol gathering but is now available.

The group selected will first spend nine days from Monday in the luxurious resort of Belek, on the outskirts of the Turkish holiday enclave of Antalya.

Acclimatisation to the oppressive Greek heat that awaits them is the core objective of a training camp that was initially to include a ‘bounce’ game against local opposition but will now entail purely stamina and tactical work. Some much-needed social downtime following a long season is sure to be on the itinerary too.

Selection-wise, injury robs Kenny of captain Séamus Coleman and Andrew Omobamidele. Their absence should ordinarily create a spot for Shane Duffy’s return; otherwise, can assume his time under the current regime is over.

Ryan Manning’s relationship with Kenny is another awkward topic and the free agent might have his club future consuming his thoughts, rather than extending his hectic season for international assignments.

Tom Cannon could be the big winner from Thursday’s announcement. Less than 10 weeks have passed since his U21 debut at Turner’s Cross but an eight-goal blitz on loan at Preston North End bolsters his credentials for further elevation.

His only blot was missing the training camp in Bristol, through no fault of his own as tonsillitis struck, and he can hope it doesn’t ruin what could be a summer to come of age.

Someone needs to be a hero for the latest generation of Joxers to mirror the trip 36 years on from the watershed.