Jamie McGrath: 'I am not too sure what’s on the horizon for me'

Ireland international Jamie McGrath is unsure about what the future holds as he heads back to Wigan Athletic.

McGrath returned to Scotland for the season just gone on a one-season loan but together with compatriot manager Jim Goodwin was unable to prevent Dundee United being relegated.

The Meathman has next season remaining on his Wigan contract and will be hoping the managerial change since he was last at the DW Stadium works in his favour.

McGrath left Wigan last August, having featured just four times - one start in the league - since being purchased from St Mirren on the January transfer deadline.

Shaun Maloney is now back in charge at Wigan and despite the club’s financial issues, which have incurred points deductions, he has to navigate a way out of League One next season following their relegation.

He could decide to immerse McGrath in his new-look team or offload him to one of the suitors from England and Scotland lining up for the 26-year-old.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and Jamie McGrath during a training session. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The attacking midfielder is a favourite of Stephen Kenny, having played under the Ireland manager while at Dundalk.

He was part of his last squad for the March double-header against Latvia and France and it will be interesting to see if he retains his spot when the panel for the next pair of matches, the Euro qualification matches away to Greece on June 16 and at home against Gibraltar three days later.

"I am not too sure what’s on the horizon for me,” the Athboy man told the Scottish Herald.

“I didn’t envisage what has happened here this season (relegation) so I have been trying to get over that in the last few days.

"Whatever happens in the summer happens, I’ve not really thought about it. The last few days since relegation was on us I’ve thought about that and nothing else. I’ll take a few weeks off and then see what’s happening.”

The future of his former St Mirren boss Goodwin is under the spotlight, despite the Waterfordman penning a new contract, and McGrath feels continuity is best for Dundee United mounting an immediate return from the Scottish Championship.

He said: "The manager is the right man, 100%, to bring the club back to the Premiership where it belongs.

"He’s already given a stern talking-to to us about next season and whoever wants to be there and who doesn’t. I am convinced he’s the right man for the job and will get the club back again.

"Judging from my time at St Mirren, we had a team that worked its socks off and bought into what he wanted to do. We had decent success doing that.

“So that’s what I expect next season, something like that and everyone giving their all. Hopefully the gaffer can bring the team back up.”