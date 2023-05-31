Napoli in talks with Luis Enrique but believe ‘he has Premier League in mind’

Napoli are seeking a replacement for Luciano Spalletti, who is standing down after winning Serie A, and Luis Enrique is one of their leading candidates
Napoli in talks with Luis Enrique but believe ‘he has Premier League in mind’

IN DEMAND: Luis Enrique quit as Spain boss after the World Cup in Qatar. Pic: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 09:12
 Fabrizio Romano

Napoli are in talks with Luis Enrique about becoming their manager but the president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has indicated that the former Spain and Barcelona coach would prefer a Premier League job.

Napoli are seeking a replacement for Luciano Spalletti, who is standing down after winning Serie A. Luis Enrique is one of their leading candidates but Napoli are aware he features on the shortlists of other clubs, including Tottenham.

De Laurentiis told the broadcaster Rai: “He is a great coach , he has done very well at Barcelona ... but I think he has the Premier League in mind. It must be remembered that we compete with many leagues that are more attractive than ours, like the English one.”

He referred to “more attractive resources” in England.

Luis Enrique has been out of work since he stepped down from the Spain job after their 2022 World Cup last-16 defeat by Morocco. His most recent stint as a club manager was from 2014-17 with Barcelona, where his trophies included two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey wins, and a Champions League. He has also coached Roma, Celta Vigo, and Barcelona B.

Tottenham’s search for a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte continues, with one of the principal names on their list, Arne Slot, having committed his future to Feyenoord. Luis Enrique and the Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou, are prominent in their thoughts. Spurs’ first priority is to appoint a director of football.

Spalletti has said he intends to take a sabbatical year after leading Napoli to their first title since 1990. On Monday De Laurentiis thanked the 64-year-old for his work and described him as “a free man”. Spalletti is due to take charge of Napoli on Sunday for the final time in the home game against Sampdoria, the last match of the season.

The new Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has opted against a permanent move for João Félix, according to the Atlético Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo. The Portuguese forward had not been expected to extend his stay in London after scoring four goals during a six-month loan spell.

“We have been informed that Pochettino does not [want] João Félix for Chelsea,” Cerezo told a press conference on Tuesday. “He will return here, we’ll see … we have nothing planned.”

Guardian

More in this section

Anthony Martial File Photo Manchester United’s Anthony Martial ruled out of FA Cup final through injury
AS Roma v Salernitana - Serie A ‘Better coach, same DNA’: Mourinho matures as Roma target more glory
Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park Premier League referee Andre Marriner announces retirement
<p>TOP HONOURS: Pep Guardiola has been voted League Managers’ Association manager of the year for the third time. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA</p>

Pep Guardiola takes top honours at LMA Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd