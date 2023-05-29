Watch: Sky release ‘The Overlap On Tour’ trailer and announce broadcast date for Ireland episode

Gary Neville said: “It was very special to go to Cork with Roy, we visited his two boyhood teams Cobh Ramblers and Rockmount and even went to kiss the Blarney Stone."
COMING SOON: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville with Rockmount AFC members.

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 12:36
Andrew Horgan

Sky’s brand-new series ‘The Overlap On Tour’ is set to be broadcast on the June 14th at 9pm, with the Ireland episode being shown first.

The on-the-road spin-off of Gary Neville’s YouTube series follows Gary and fellow sporting legends during The Overlap Live UK and Ireland tour which took place earlier this year.

The first episode of the series covers Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and Jamie Carragher’s visit to Ireland where Roy gives Gary and Jamie a tour of his homeland.

On their tour of the Rebel County, the trio of Sky Sports pundits pay a visit to Roy’s boyhood clubs – Rockmount AFC and Cobh Ramblers – and his hometown, Mayfield.

The series debut also includes a trip to Blarney Castle to kiss the legendary Blarney Stone, meet-and-greets with local sporting legends and hurling in Croke Park before taking to the stage at Dublin’s 3 Arena for a sold-out show.

Speaking about filming in Ireland, Gary Neville said: “It was very special to go to Cork with Roy, we visited his two boyhood teams Cobh Ramblers and Rockmount and even went to kiss the Blarney Stone.

In the first episode of the series, Roy Keane gives Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher a tour of Ireland. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
"The atmosphere at the live show in Dublin was absolutely electric. I can’t wait for everyone to witness the magic on Sky Max on June 14th.”

The remaining three episodes of the season follow the trio’s UK leg of the tour as they visit London, Liverpool and Manchester. Highlights include refereeing a Sunday League match at Hackney Marshes, touring London in a black cab and abseiling at Anfield.

The Overlap On Tour will be available from June 14th on Sky Max and NOW.

Latest

