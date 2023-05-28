Doucoure stunner sends Goodison Park into frenzy as Everton ensure survival

Everton 1 Bournemouth 0

Abdoulaye Doucoure's stunning strike preserved Everton's Premier League status and sent the Goodison Park into party mode on a dramatic final day of the season.

With Leicester leading West Ham, and the Toffees struggling to make the breakthrough against a stubborn Bournemouth team, the Merseyside club's proud 72-year tenure as a top-flight club looked in serious jeopardy as they struggled to make the breakthrough against a stubborn Bournemouth team.

But the impressive Doucoure came up with a sweetly-struck 20 yard shot 11 minutes into the second half to give them the lead.

And they hung on during a nervy final half an hour - plus 10 minutes of added time - to secure the victory they needed to be safe as Leicester and Leeds joined Southampton in the drop to the Championship.

It was the third time Everton have successfully avoided relegation on the final day - they did it in 1994 by beating Wimbledon and 1998 when drawing with Coventry - while last season they went to the penultimate game against Crystal Palace before clinching safety.

The Cherries were expected to have the proverbial deck chairs out but it proved nothing of the sort as they stroked they pinged the ball around early on trying to take the sting out of the game and were quite happy to put in some hefty challenges.

Everton looked full of nerves but once they won their first corner they began to settle and build some momentum. Demarai Gray fired their first shot over the bar but too often their final ball was a poor one while they badly missed the penalty box nous of their talismanic but injury-prone striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That was underlined when Doucoure put over a dangerous low cross into the six-yard area but no Everton player showed any anticipation and the chance was gone.

Everton kept the pressure on and Idrissa Gueye should have given them the lead after half but fired over after being put through by Amadou Onana.

Gueye tried to make amends moments later when his shot was on target but this time Mark Travers parried the effort and the tension among the home fans intensified as news of Leicester's goal filtered through.

Everton survived a couple of scares when Marcos Senesi sent a close-range effort rolling just past the far post before Yerry Mina's desperate lunge blocked a goal-bound Dominic Solanke shot after a rare mistake by James Tarkwoski.

Everton rallied again towards half-time with Travers tipping over James Garner's shot and they came out all guns blazing for the second half.

Gray had a header scrambled away by Travers before Goodison erupted when Doucoure fired home a stunning half-volley from 20 yards after Gueye's long ball had been inadvertently knocked down into his path by Senesi under pressure from Onana.

The Cherries refused to lie down and the game boiled over midway when Solanke and Jordan Pickford had an altercation after they had tangled with the Everton keeper needing lengthy treatment before he could continue.

That led to 10 more minutes of time being added when Pickford produced a fine save to keep out a goal-bound shot from Jefferson Lerma.

But with the tension at breaking point, Everton got themselves over the line.

Everton (4-1-4-1): Pickford 8; Coady 7, Mina 7, Tarkowski 7, McNeil 7; Gueye 7; Garner 7, Onana 6, Doucoure 9, Iwobi 7; Gray 7 (Simms 85, 5).

Unused subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Holgate, Keane, Maupay, McAllister, Welch.

Goal: Doucoure 56.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers 7; Smith 6 (Anthony 82, 5), Zabarnyi 6, Senesi 6, Kelly 6; Billing 6, Lerma 6; Brooks 7 Vina 56, 5), Christie 6 (Moore 64, 5), Ouattarra 6; Solanke 6.

Unused subs: Randolph, Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Stacey, Sadi.

Booked: Senesi, Solanke, Smith.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 7.