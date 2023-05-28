Mauricio Pochettino signs contract to become Chelsea head coach until 2026

The Argentinian manager will start the job next week at Stamford Bridge.
Mauricio Pochettino signs contract to become Chelsea head coach until 2026

LONDON CALLING: Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will return to the city for the Stamford Bridge job. 

Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 14:36
Guardian Sport

Mauricio Pochettino has signed a three-year contract to become the new Chelsea head coach. The Argentinian is in Spain but expects to start at Stamford Bridge next week, with the official announcement on his appointment expected in the coming days.

Chelsea have been looking for a new manager since firing Graham Potter last month. Pochettino verbally agreed to accepting the job earlier this month and will be the third permanent manager to work under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake capital ownership since they bought the club last year.

Pochettino, out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer, emerged as the favourite after Chelsea held talks with the former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich in March.

The former Tottenham manager will need patience as Chelsea look to rebuild after a difficult season. The 51-year-old will inherit a bloated squad at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who will not be in Europe next season, have spent close to £600m on new signings in the past year. They will need to sell players this summer.

More in this section

Luton Town v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship - Kenilworth Road Luton’s Tom Lockyer thanks medical staff for ‘swift response’ after collapse
Eddie Howe file photo I’ll stay at Newcastle as long as I’m wanted – Eddie Howe
West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League - London Stadium Mikel Arteta: Timing of injuries at Arsenal ultimately cost Premier League title
<p>WILLING TO TESTIFY: Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Gardaí aware of Bradley incident at Turner's Cross and 'enquiries ongoing'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd