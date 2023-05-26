Dobbs scores four for Wexford as Kerry hit for six

Kerry FC 0 Wexford FC 6

Wexford FC hammered a very flat Kerry FC side at Mounthawk Park in this SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division clash.

The away side were fully deserving of their win against a Kerry side devoid of attacking ideas and very poor in defnve.

Wexford FC were hell bent on making a bright start having lost their two games and with Kerry FC setting up defensively, the visitors created great chance as early as the third minute when Corban Piper sent Reece Webb marauding down the right and his pin point cross was headed inches wide by Danny Furlong.

Kerry FC were penned in their own half for the opening twenty minutes and it took some excellent Kevin Williams defending and tenacious Ronan Teahan tackling to keep them out. Hanratty and Crawford went close before Kerry FC created their first real chance in the 22nd minute when Nathan Gleeson skinned his marker down the right before squaring the ball to Sean McGrath who flashed his effort over the top.

Ryan Kelliher then went close but the Wexford FC defence, well marshaled by captain Ethan Boyle, never looked like conceding a goal. They broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Aaron Dobbs beat his marker before carving open the Kerry FC defence with an incisive pass that Danny Furlong finished to the net.

Wexford FC made it 2-0 eight minutes later as Furlong became provider when he slipped the ball to Aaron Dobbs who wrong footed keeper Aaron O’Sullivan and slid the ball into the bottom corner of the Kerry FC net.

Wexford FC added to their lead early in the second half when both of Kerry FC centre halves collided going for a ball inside the box and Danny Furlong accepted the gift and that was effectively game over.

Then in the 59th minute, Wexford FC made it 4-0 when James Crawford sent in a low corner which Dobbs volleyed low to the net. Another defensive slip saw Aaron Dobbs complete his hat-trick.

The sixth was down to rank bad defending in added time when Dobbs got a free header at the back post from Conor Levingston to complete a real bad night for the home side, and inflicted Kerry's heaviest home defeat.

KERRY FC: O’Sullivan; Barrett (Ainscough 56), Aladesanusi, Williams, Vasiu, McGrath, Teahan, Silong (O’Reilly 56); Gleeson (Cooney 65), Kelliher (Amechi 65), Gaxha (McCarthy 65).

WEXFORD FC: Heffernan; Webb, Boyle, Crawford (Dunne 73), Benjamin; Piper, McCann (Livingston 69), Dobbs, Corbally, Furlong (Levingston 73), Hanratty (Chambers 14 inj).

Referee: Marc Lynch.