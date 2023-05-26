Cobh come from behind to draw with Bray

Bray Wanderers 2 Cobh Ramblers 2

With just a single point separating the third and fourth clubs before kick-off, it finished all square between Bray and Cobh.

Both teams led at the Carlisle Grounds in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday evening with the Wicklow team playing the last 25 minutes with ten men as they made it four games unbeaten.

The hosts went 2-1 up in the 57th with a stunning score. Conor Crowley’s initial cross came back to him on the left of the box. He burst into the penalty area to hit a brilliant shot into the top right hand corner of the net.

But the Cork side levelled in the 61st minute. Jason Abbott’s free was only cleared to Desmond in the box. He turned well to lash low to the net from 12-yards.

But then in the 65th minute, the Wicklow outfit were reduced to ten players when Ger Shortt was sent off – on the advice of fourth official David Dunne – for an apparent off the ball incident.

With the visitors unchanged from the team who’d drawn last week with Athlone, Wanderers made three changes from the win over Kerry with Eoin Farrell, Jack Hudson and Conor Crowley coming into the first XI.

The away side twice went close through Wilson Waweru (5 and 6) before Lee Steacy thwarted Ben Feeney with a diving save in the 12th minute.

Ramblers then took a 16th minute lead. A ball from the left was cleared to the waiting Lee Desmond who controlled and drilled low from 16-yards with the ball squeezing past Alex Moody.

But the Seagulls equalised in the 23rd minute. Darren Craven centred low from the right that evaded Steacy but rebounded off Michael McCarthy and bounced into the net.

Bray almost took the lead 90 seconds later. But skipper Dane Massey’s effort clipped the bar.

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Murphy, Hudson, Omorehiomwan, Massey; Farrell (Lovic 73); Crowley (Thompson 62), Groome; Craven, Feeney (Webster 81), Shortt.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; McCarthy (Bosnjak 90), Frahill, Lyons; Holland (Osorio 84), Tiernan O'Brien, Abbott, O'Sullivan Connell *Brown 84); Desmond; Waweru (Hegarty 76), Drinan (Kervick 76).

Referee: David Connolly (Kilkenny).