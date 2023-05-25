Arne Slot rules out Spurs manager’s job by committing to Feyenoord

Arne Slot has ruled out taking the Tottenham manager’s job after committing his future to Feyenoord. Spurs were interested in Slot, who has transformed Feyenoord since his move there in the summer of 2021, winning the Eredivisie title this season, but confirmed he would not be leaving after talks with the Dutch club on Wednesday.

“I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other clubs’ interest in me,” Slot said. “Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.