Slot says he wants to ‘continue working on what we created’
Arne Slot rules out Spurs manager’s job by committing to Feyenoord

STAYING PUT: Arne Slot, Head Coach of Feyenoord. Pic: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 09:15

Arne Slot has ruled out taking the Tottenham manager’s job after committing his future to Feyenoord. Spurs were interested in Slot, who has transformed Feyenoord since his move there in the summer of 2021, winning the Eredivisie title this season, but confirmed he would not be leaving after talks with the Dutch club on Wednesday.

“I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other clubs’ interest in me,” Slot said. “Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year. 

"There is not – and there has not been – transfer conversation and yesterday’s meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord.” 

Tottenham had been considering an approach to Feyenoord for Slot, who this month won the club’s first title in six years. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, met the Feyenoord general manager, Dennis te Kloese, on Wednesday.

Other names under review by Spurs include Rúben Amorim, the Sporting manager, and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou. Amorim has a €15m buyout clause this summer. 

Tottenham made clear a fortnight ago that they did not intend to push to appoint Julian Nagelsmann.

Guardian

Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hope for dramatic twist
Gareth Southgate adamant Raheem Sterling has the mental toughness to bounce back
Erik ten Hag knows from Chelsea's woes that money does not always bring success
<p>PARTY TIME: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.</p>

'We drank all the alcohol in Manchester' - Guardiola happy with point after party

