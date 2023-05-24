Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona at end of season

Jordi Alba’s glittering Barcelona career will come to a close at the end of the season after the LaLiga giants announced they had reached an agreement to terminate his contract
Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona at end of season

DEPARTING: Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 14:46
PA Sport

Jordi Alba’s glittering Barcelona career will come to a close at the end of the season after the LaLiga giants announced they had reached an agreement to terminate his contract.

The 34-year-old, whose current deal was due to expire at the end of 2023/24, has made 458 appearances for the club and won 19 major trophies since he made his official debut against Real Sociedad in 2012.

Barcelona said in a statement: “FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family, and wishes him every fortune in the future.

“Barca will always be a home for you, Jordi.”

Alba was born in Barcelona and moved through the club’s youth ranks before being allowed to leave in 2005.

He moved to Valencia for whom he became a first-team regular before Barcelona brought him back to the Nou Camp in 2012.

More in this section

Sevilla FC v PSV Eindhoven: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League Ruud Van Nistelrooy resigns as PSV Eindhoven boss with one game left of season
Russell Martin File Photo Russell Martin set to be named new Southampton boss on three-year deal
West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League - London Stadium Marcus Rashford expected to return for Manchester United against Chelsea
AlbaPlace: UK
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Elland Road

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze receives first England call-up

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd