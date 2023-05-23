Watch: Evan Ferguson insists he will not be switching allegiance from Ireland to England

The Bettystown native was asked the question during an interview with Sky Sports.
BOY IN GREEN: Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson won't be switching allegiance to England.

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 10:46
Andrew Horgan

Evan Ferguson has reassured Irish fans that he will not be switching his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England.

The Bettystown native has made a huge impact during his breakthrough season with Brighton and Hove Albion, scoring six Premier League goals including a brace against Southampton last weekend which secured European football for the Seagulls next season.

The 18-year-old has also made an impact for Stephen Kenny's side, earning four caps to date and scoring on his first start for Ireland against Latvia at the Aviva Stadium in March.

Given his talent, his potential and the fact that his mother is from England, there have been numerous suggestions that he could yet decide to represent England instead which would still be allowed by FIFA regulations.

But speaking to Sky Sports, Ferguson emphatically shut down that speculation by insisting that his future is well and truly with the Boys in Green.

"Obviously, my Mam's English, so that's where it probably comes in. I've seen a few saying 'Oh, will he? Will he?' I can tell you now, it's a no," declared the striker.

Interviewer Melissa Reddy then joked that maybe his father Barry, who represented the Republic of Ireland at U21 level as well as Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers amongst others in the League of Ireland, wouldn't allowed it to happen.

"I wouldn't be allowed back!" Evan concluded.

