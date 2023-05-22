Mikey Johnston discussed Ireland switch with James McCarthy before 'tough' decision

Ireland’s latest recruit, Mikey Johnston, has revealed he spoke to James McCarthy before deciding to emulate his fellow Glaswegian’s switch to Ireland.

The 24-year-old, who has helped Vitória Guimarães qualify for Europe next season on his loan spell in Portugal from Celtic, won his first couple of senior caps off the bench in the March internationals against Latvia and France at Lansdowne Road.

While McCarthy replicated Aiden McGeady by settling his dilemma at the age of 16, Johnston waited till after representing his homeland of Scotland up to Under-21 level before pledging his allegiance to the country of his grandparents.

"It was such a tough decision,” the flanker told the Scottish Mail about agonising over jumping ship, cutting off elevation to a Scottish set-up that traded wins with Ireland in last year’s Nations League campaign.

“It was on the cards for years but a decision I didn’t take lightly.

“I spoke to a lot of people for advice because it wasn't an easy decision. I spoke to Macca (James McCarthy) a bit about it last year but it was my decision at the end of the day. No one else was going to make it for me; it had to be myself.

"I know first-hand from my terrible injuries that your career can be over in an instant. I just want to show my talent on the highest possible level, prove I can play there and I think I did that in the last couple of games for Ireland.”

Johnston’s explosive introduction to the Ireland cause came during a period he reproduced his finest form in the Portuguese Super League and has pushed him into contention to start Ireland’s next Euro 2024 qualifier, the trip to Greece on June 16.

Republic of Ireland players, from left, Dara O'Shea, Mikey Johnston and John Egan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

He’s been excused from this week’s training camp in Bristol for players outside of the top-flight but is set to be on the plane to the preparatory training camp in Antalya, Turkey on June 5.

He said: "I feel that Ireland are building something special now. There are a lot of young players in the Ireland squad who are very good.

"In a few years' time this could be an excellent squad. Even the older players we have around it like Séamus Coleman and John Egan, they're experienced pros so it's a good mix. The environment is good; I really enjoyed it. Everyone has welcomed me in."

"I'm starting to get a bit of recognition again, which is what everyone wants. Everyone wants to feel like they're doing well and that they can compete. I just want to play at the highest level, take every opportunity I can and that's what I'm trying to do.”

Johnston is unsure where his club future rests once his season-long loan deal expires after Saturday’s trip to Porto. He’s got two years remaining on his deal and although Vitória are eager to make his move permanent, impressing back at the Scottish champions is the dribbler's priority.

“What happens next season isn’t really down to me. I’ve given it everything I’ve got over here and I’ve enjoyed it,” he added about his standing under Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou.

“But if I can go back to Celtic and play, that’s definitely something I want to do. I’m 24 and this is the most games I’ve played in a season.

“I want to build on that, not go back the way. Once you do that, you’re defeated. I’ve watched as many games as I possibly could over here, they’ve done brilliantly this season and I want to be involved in that. Any player would.

“They’ll have watched me this season in Portugal and I’ve had a few messages from people at the club. I’d love to gain Ange's trust. I think he did trust me in spells and it was up to me to produce.

“I know I didn’t always do that and there’s so much competition for places at Celtic. But he started me in a cup final not that long ago. I think he does trust me. He’s been brilliant for the club and has the team playing some fantastic football.”